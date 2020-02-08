Moroccan Minister, Skhirat Agreement Should Be Central in Libyan Political Process

Many countries have acknowledged Morocco’s efforts to end the Libyan crisis.

Rabat – Morocco’s Delegate Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mohcine Jazouli, has renewed Rabat’s stance in the Libyan conflict, emphasizing the importance of the the 2015 Skhirat political agreement.

Morocco’s government is determined to maintain its position on the Libyan crisis, stressing the Skhirat Agreement of 2015 is the only basis on which the Libyan crisis could see an end.

The agreement constitutes a reference for reaching a lasting solution to the Libyan crisis, said Jaouzli in Addis Ababa, as he Jazouli during his participation at a high-level meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) .

The PSC devoted the meeting to discuss the situation in the Sahel and the crisis in Libya.

In his speech, the Moroccan Minister said that the Skhirat agreement, which Morocco helped broker, should remain a reference point for understanding the new realities and to reach a political solution that will put an end to the conflict and hostilities.

He echoed the statements of several countries such as France and Bahrain, who recently applauded the agreement, describing it as , which is the result of “lengthy discussions among the Libyans themselves.”

Several world leaders, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi, have also spoken approvingly of the Morocco-brokered agreement.

During his speech at the AU meeting, the Moroccan official conveyed Morocco’s concern over “the continuing stalemate in the Libyan political process due to the persistent precariousness of the security and humanitarian environment.”

He called on the conflicting all parties concerned about the stalemate to refrain from pursuing only a sense of selfishness for their own interests, saying that the interest of the Libyan people should be at the main goal of the political process.

The Moroccan government, which has been vocal critic of foreign powers’ military adventurism in Libya, has repeatedly condemned “any foreign intervention” in the Libyan conflict.

Rabat believes that military intervention could make the situation far worse, with risks of a pointed spillover in both the Maghreb and the Sahel regions.

Recently, Morocco was surprisingly left out of a Berlin summit on the Libyan conflict.

In response, Rabat expressed frustration after the conference organizers did not send the kingdom an invitation. Morocco said the move, in addition to being “astonishing,” dismissed its massive efforts to help find a political solution in Libya.

Echoing Morocco’s response to the Berlin Conference, Jazouli said that Rabat “has consistently supported the promotion of dialogue and national reconciliation in Libya.”

He concluded by stressing Morocco’s position on the Libyan crisis: Opting for the centrality of political dialogue over quick, ineffective fixes such military intervention.

He said that the Moroccan government invites all Libyan stakeholders to engage in a genuine political dialogue to “ overcome their differences and reach the consensus needed to restore lasting peace, security, stability and harmony in Libya.”