Morocco Renews ‘Constant Support’ for on Palestinian Cause

The meeting sought to clear out rumors suggesting that Morocco changed its position on the conflict.

Rabat – President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine rrecently received Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita for an audience, with the Moroccan FM expressing firm support for the Palestinian cause.

During the meeting, Bourita conveyed a message of support and solidarity from King Mohammed VI, renewing Rabat’s commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Maghreb Arab press (MAP) did not specify the content of the message in its report. But it suggested the message was to reiterate Morocco’s commitment to its traditional position regarding the conflict.

Bourita, whose recent statements on the Palestinian question were seen as controversial, expressed satisfaction with the relations between Palestine and Morocco.

He said he was honored to meet the Palestinian president in Amman to hand him the message of the Moroccan King.

He said that the message is part of the ongoing dialogue between the two heads of State on the Palestinian question in light of th latest developments.

The meeting also served as an opportunity for Morocco to reaffirm its “constant position” on the conflict.

The Moroccan government has recently issued several statements on the question, emphasizing that it will continue to support the Palestinian cause.

Statements from Bourita last week, however, angered political observers and citizens. The Moroccan minister had said that Moroccans “should not be Palestinians more than Palestinians themselves.”

Meanwhile, the framing of the Moroccan government’s first statement on the “Deal of the Century,” which Donald Trump unveiled on January 28, also raised serious questions on Morocco’s position.

The statement notably said that Morocco “appreciates the efforts of Trump” to end the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Th deal, however, is seen as biased against Palestine, especially as it provides for Jerusalem to be the “undivided capital of Israel.”

“Jerusalem is not for sale,” Abbas condemned, emphasizing that his authority will throw the US-brokered peace plan in the “dustbin of history.”

Palestine and Arab ambassadors also want to block the deal through a draft resolution at the UN. The Palestinian government said that the text of the deal is toxic and violates international regulations.