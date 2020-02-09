Morocco's Fruit, Vegetable Markets Generate MAD 350 Million Annually

Wholesale fruit and vegetable markets in Morocco employ more than 4,700 people.

Rabat – The National Union of Associations of the wholesale markets of vegetables and fruits of Morocco has said that the industry generates more than MAD 350 million annually.

The 38 structured wholesale fruit and vegetable markets in Morocco employ more than 4,700 personnel, Union Vice President Abdelhafid El Ouardani said on February 7.

Wholesale markets constitute a marketing space for the “products of thousands of farmers,” he noted.

The president of the association of the wholesale market of vegetables and fruits of Tetouan, Hicham Ouragh, indicated that the organization of the National Council in the northern city comes in “recognition of the contribution” of the wholesale market” of the region to the revenue of the municipality.

The market generated MAD 35 million in 2019, which constitutes the “highest contribution to the budget of this municipality.”

The Ministry of Agriculture said that exports of agro-food products recorded a growth of 97% with share of about 21% compared the total exports of Morocco during the 2010-2018

The exports of the national agri-food products increased from MAD 29.3 billion in 2010 to 57.7 billion in 2018, the Moroccan ministry announced.

Exports of agri-food products reached around 3.1 million tons during the 2018-2019 campaign in terms of volume. This is the first time that Morocco reached this volume in its history, the statement added.