Arab League Chief, Skhirat Agreement Reference to End Libyan Crisis

Morocco’s government along with other international states maintain that the agreement should be the only basis to end the conflict on Liya.

Rabat – The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit said conflicting parties in Libya should take into account the Skhirat Agreement as a reference to end the conflict.

During his participation in the 33rd summit of the African Union on Sunday, he said that the Arab League hopes that efforts made should “be consistent and complementary to each other and will gather around a set of priorities.” He insisted on the need to reach a permanent arrangement for a cease-fire and monitoring it.

Like Morocco, the Arab League chief condemned foreign military interference in the conflict, emphasizing the importance of respecting the sovereignty of Libya.

Gheit invited the conflicting parties to abide by the implementation of the agreed security, political and economic tracks in the Berlin conference on the basis of the general terms of reference of the 2015 Skhirat Agreement.

He also reiterated support for the UN-led political process and its exclusivity to find a solution to the crisis in Libya.

Several states have reiterated support for the Moroccan-brokered agreement, describing it as the only basis to end the lingering conflict in Libya.

In a recent phone call with Moroccan FM Nasser Bourita, the president of the Supreme Council of Libya, Khaled al-Mashri, said that agreement “constitutes” a legal reference for any political solution to the Libyan crisis.

Al-Mashri also welcomed the efforts made by Morocco to help find a solution to the conflict.

Morocco has long condemned foreign interference in the conflict, saying that countries should respect Libya’s sovereignty and its peoples’ aspirations.