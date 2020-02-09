Midelt Hiloula: Moroccan Jews Celebrate Solidarity with Monarchy

Rabat – Members of the Moroccan Jewish community convened last night in Toulal, a town in central Morocco’s Midelt province, to celebrate the Hiloula, or anniversary day of death, of Rabbi Itshak Abihssira.

The governor of Midelt province, Mustapha Ennouhi, attended some of the festivities, along with the wali of the Draa-Tafilalet region, Bouchaab Yahdih, and several civil and military personalities.

The Moroccan Jewish audience recited religious songs and expressed their unwavering attachment to the Moroccan spirit and to the monarchy, celebrating King Mohammed VI’s warm relationship with the Jewish community.

The audience also said prayers for the late King Mohammed V, the late King Hassan II, and King Mohammed VI and all members of the royal family.

Moroccan Jews visit the saint’s mausoleum each year to celebrate festivities and make donations intended for the maintenance of the mausoleum.