Morocco to Boost Naval Industry with New Shipyards

The naval project will cost around MAD 4.5 billion.

Rabat – Morocco is set to acquire a state-of-the-art naval industry by 2030, with a port infrastructure development project that will cost around MAD 4.5 billion (approximately $466 million).

The Arabic daily Al Ahdath Al Maghribia reported last week that the project will launch after the Casablanca shipyard construction currently underway wraps up.

The Casablanca-based newspaper’s sources added that the new shipyards will be built in Safi, Jorf Lasfar, Kénitra, Nador and Dakhla. Those of Agadir and Tan Tan will be rehabilitated.

The shipyards will host the construction, storage, and repairing of military, fishing, leisure, and cargo ships.

The project will also serve to maintain the national civilian and military naval fleet and develop Morocco’s shipbreaking activity to make it an important source of supply for the national steel industry.

The state, the National Ports Agency, and professionals will fund the project under the framework of Morocco’s public-private partnership.