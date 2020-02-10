Fake Moroccan ‘Holy Man’ Defrauds Italian Woman Suffering From Depression

Rabat – A self-proclaimed “holy man” of Moroccan origins defrauded a woman suffering from depression in Italy, promising he could cure her for a considerable fee.

The police in Italy are investigating a 57-year old Italian national of Moroccan origin who they suspect scammed the Italian women.

He allegedly received €26,000 from the 60-year-old woman. He pretended to have the ability to cure depression and other illnesses, Italian news agency ANSA reported on February 8.

The suspect approached the victim by introducing himself as a street vendor.

The man allegedly told the woman that she also suffers from cancer, asking her for an additional €40,000 to heal her.

The woman, however, was suspicious and decided to carry out a medical test. The results of the test proved that the woman is not suffering from cancer. She subsequently filed a lawsuit against the fraud, the news agency added.