Dakhla to Welcome $11 Million Fruit and Vegetable Packing Station

Rabat – Moroccan company Inter Tridim is set to build a fruit and vegetable packaging station in Dakhla, southern Morocco, with a budget of MAD 109 million (around $11 million).

The packaging station should enhance the economic attractiveness of Dakhla. The city is already benefiting from a host of development projects.

Dakhla’s development projects fall under the umbrella of the southern development model King Mohammed VI launched on the 40th anniversary of the Green March in November 2015.

The aim of the King’s southern development model is to “seal” the integration of these provinces into “the unified homeland and to enhance the influence of the Sahara region as an economic hub and a crucial link between Morocco and its African roots.”

The development model includes infrastructure plans, airports, and a railway between Tangier and Lagouira. The projects aim to support the social economy and to create job opportunities, especially for the youth of the region.

Dakhla’s development projects include the construction of the Dakhla Atlantic port, the construction of a seawater desalination plant, and the construction of the Tiznit-Dakhla highway.