Morocco Urges AU Members to Work Together to Ensure Security in Africa

Morocco’s government is satisfied with the outcomes of the 33rd AU summit, including the PSC decision to not mention the Western Sahara conflict in its report.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita has said that the security and stability of the African continent depends on shared responsibility and regional integration.

Bourita made the comments during his participation in the 33rd AU summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Moroccan minister said that the continent is facing increasing terrorism and insecurity threats requiring African states to act in unity to defeat the proliferation of “armed, separatist and terrorist groups” in the region.

After the summer, Bourita expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s participation in the AU event as well as the kingdom’s increasing assertiveness on continental issues. He told the press that Morocco’s participation in the AU summit was effective.

The themes of the AU event focused on challenges in the region, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the security challenges in the continent.

On AfCFTA, Bourita said that the agreement is the “ambitious goal that is in line with the royal instructions for an independent continent.”

The minister also used his talk with the press to express satisfaction with the AU Peace and Security Council’s decision to not mention the Western Sahara conflict in its report.

He said that this is the first summit in four years in which the report contains no reference to the conflict.

AU Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat reaffirmed support for the UN-led political process and its exclusive mandate to find a mutually agreed upon political solution to the Western Sahara conflict on Sunday.

Mahamat said that the pan-African organization will continue to provide effective support to the actions taken under the auspices of the UN to find a solution to the conflict.

Morocco echoed the same statement in which it reiterated support for the UN-led political process.