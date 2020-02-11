Rabat – The Tangier Acrobatic Group is performing “Halka,” a production named for the oldest form of traditional theater in Morocco, while on tour in Canada. The performance will be the first time the group has performed in North America.

“Halka” is the latest production by the Tangier Acrobatic Group, in which the 14 acrobats and musicians pay homage to their home city of Tangier.

The young acrobats perpetuate the rich cultural heritage of traditional Moroccan theater. The cultural heritage has its roots in the song, dance, and storytelling traditions still practiced in the streets of the North African country, notably in Marrakech’s Jemaa el Fna.

Sanae El Kamouni created the Tangier Acrobatic Group in 2003 with the idea of working with acrobats from Tangier to produce a new interpretation of traditional Moroccan theater.

Acknowledging the unique history of Morocco’s acrobatic tradition, El Kamouni noticed that Moroccan troupes repeat the same performances in the street and traditional circuses or on rare occasions when they find work in the tourism or entertainment industries.

Convinced of the untapped talent of Moroccan acrobats, El Kamouni invited European theater-makers to create contemporary productions in Tangier using local talent, and the Tangier Acrobatic Group was born.

The first production, “Taoub,” directed by Aurélien Bory in 2004, has been performed worldwide. Its success brought public and professional visibility to the Tangier Acrobatic Group.

“Chouf Ouchouf,” a performance inspired by bustling life in a Moroccan medina (old city), has also toured internationally, winning worldwide critical acclaim.

The Tangier Acrobatic Group places popular culture at the heart of its project and tackles a multitude of political, economic, and socio-cultural subjects in its performances scope.

The troupe wrapped up its Montreal show on Sunday, February 9, and will be moving onto other Canadian cities including Toronto, Vancouver, and Winnipeg in the coming weeks.