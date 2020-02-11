Coronavirus, Morocco Says All Nationals Repatriated from Wuhan Are Safe

Morocco repatriated 167 citizens from China at the request of King Mohammed VI.

Rabat – The 167 Moroccan nationals repatriated from Wuhan following the outbreak of coronavirus are in good health, head of the anti-communicable diseases division at the Ministry of Health Abdelkrim Meziane Belfkih announced.

The official said all nationals who were repatriated a few weeks ago, including Chinese-Moroccan couples, are currently under the medical supervision of a national commission.

The commission is composed of staff from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, and military medical personnel.

Belfkih told the press at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Rabat that the commission works in collaboration with the families of the repatriated citizens.

The citizens are currently in quarantine for a period of 20 days.

“The commission will take, in the days to come, a decision concerning the lifting of medical observation,” he said.

He said that the decision to quarantine the citizens coming back from the hard-hit region aims to eliminate any possible risk of contamination and an outbreak of the disease in Morocco.

The death toll due to the outbreak of coronavirus in China stands at 1,016 as of Monday.

The disease saw its outbreak in December 2019 in China. The total number of cases confirmed in the country amounted to 42,638.

Belfkih said that Morocco put in place monitoring and surveillance systems at all border crossings into the country.

The surveillance systems are and are able to report to the National Center for Public Health Emergency Operations (CNOUSP) any individual who presents symptoms for a virological examination.

The official deemed it necessary to establish a relationship of trust between the health services and the population, inviting citizens to be cautious regarding information from unofficial sources.

Morocco’s government has recently condemned rumors about the spread of coronavirus in Morocco.

Police arrested two people for sharing videos and fake information about the outbreak of the illness in the country.