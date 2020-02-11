Morocco’s Public Prosecution Launches Platform for MREs to File Complaints

The new service offers the possibility for MREs to file complaints and remotely monitor the process.

Rabat – Morocco officially launched an online legal complaints service for Moroccans residing abroad (MREs) on Friday, February 7.

The Moroccan Embassy in the Netherlands made the announcement on Monday, February 10 in a Facebook post.

“The electronic complaints” service is available at the website of the Public Prosecution Presidency (www.pmp.ma) and is designed to process complaints from MREs and also foreign nationals residing in Morocco.

The new service also allows the monitoring of complaints remotely from the Public Prosecution’s website.

The plaintiffs will receive a text message after filling out the forms about the complaint.

The Public Prosecution Presidency also created a space on the website to welcome citizens’ proposals and opinions.

The initiative comes within the framework of maintaining positive positive communication and interaction with citizens.

The platform is part of Morocco’s ongoing plan to develop e-government services, especially for MREs who previously had to travel back to Morocco to file complaints.

As part of improving services provided to MREs, the ministry delegate in charge of MREs and Migration Affairs (MCMREAM) has partnered with the National Agency for the Land Conservation of Cadastre (property registration) and Cartography (ANCFCC) to develop a platform to facilitate administrative procedures relating to the property of MREs.

The platform, named MOHAFADATI, allows MREs to remotely monitor their real-estate assets as well as addressing any administrative processes.

MOHAFADATI also keeps MREs informed about any operations regarding their properties. The online services are available at the ANCFCC website.