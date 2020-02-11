Morocco Rejects Egypt’s ‘Unified African Military’ Proposal

Bourita argued that cooperation among African forces in the fight against terrorism is preferable to a continental merger.

Rabat – Morocco has shot down Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s vision of a unified African military force.

On Sunday, February 9, during the 33rd AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Sisi called for the establishment of an African Force to fight terrorism across the continent.

“I affirm Egypt is ready to host this special African summit stemming from its responsibility and believing in the importance of this proposed [force] to achieve peace and security in Africa,” Sisi said during the summit’s opening speech.

Morocco responded to the proposal yesterday, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita arguing that cooperation among African forces in the fight against terrorism is preferable to a continental merger.

“Morocco is one of the oldest African countries to participate in United Nations peacekeeping operations, including the first-ever operation in 1960,” Bourita told Russian news outlet Sputnik in Addis Ababa.

Bourita, citing Morocco’s experience in more than 15 UN peacekeeping operations, stressed that it is better to create a “common African vision, in which each country contributes, yet retain military independence.”