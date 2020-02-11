The annual award recognizes the efforts of diplomats who strengthened relations between their home country and the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Rabat – Morocco’s Ambassador to Thailand, Abdelilah El Housni, has won the AsiaOne Award for his commitment to strengthening relations between Morocco and Southeast Asian countries.

Every year, AsiaOne Magazine awards the prestigious distinction to a diplomat in recognition of their contribution to bringing his country closer to those of Southeast Asia.

El Housni received the award at “the 13th Asian Business and Social Forum, Pride of Asia Series Awards and Business Summit; & 4th Edition Asia’s Greatest Brands and Leaders 2019-20” in Bangkok on Friday, February 7.

Morocco maintains close cooperation with the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Formed in 1967 by Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, the association seeks to promote political and economic cooperation and regional stability.

In addition to the founders, the association has five other member states: Vietnam, Cambodia, Brunei, Myanmar, and Laos.

Morocco seeks to obtain the status of “Sectoral Dialogue Partner” (SDP) within ASEAN along with Norway, Pakistan, Switzerland, and Turkey.

During her visit to the Indonesian capital, Jakarta on February 13, 2019, Morocco’s secretary of state to the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Mounia Boucetta, submitted the North African country’s candidacy.

Morocco’s acceptance as an ASEAN sectoral partner requires the consent of all 10 ASEAN member states.