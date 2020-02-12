Cinema of the Middle East to Screen Moroccan Film Sofia

Rabat – The Cinema of the Middle East Festival, set to open on February 17 in Jerusalem, has released its 2020 program. Moroccan film Sofia, produced by Meryem Benm’Barek, is among the films to be featured at the festival.

Films from Arab countries, including Morocco, Syria, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, and Sudan, will be screened alongside Sofia.

“Sofia” by Meryem Benm’Barek tells the story of a 20-year-old Moroccan woman who gives birth out of the marriage after a denial of pregnancy. The film is a commentary on article 490 of Morocco’s Penal Code punishing extramarital sexual relations.

“The festival aims to show the Israeli public the best cinematographic works from the Middle East, to highlight the civilization, culture, and people of the Arab countries and the issues which concern them,” the organizers said.

The project is an initiative of the Van Lee Jerusalem Institute and Jerusalem Cinematheque.

Other films to be screened at the festival include Egyptian film “Mummy” directed by Chadi Abdessalam, Algerian film “Je me cache toujours pour fumer”, Tunisia’s “Arab Blues” by Rehana, Sudanese movie “Parler des arbres” by Souhaib Jassem El Bari, and Lebanese film “Affaire n° 23” by Ziad Douiri.