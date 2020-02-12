WHO Announces New Name for Coronavirus, Global Death Toll Reaches 1,107

The number of fatalities in China has reached 1,105, while infection cases have risen to 33,366.

Rabat – The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that the new official name for the 2019 novel Coronavirus is Covid-19.

“We now have a name for the disease and it’s Covid-19,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

The new name came after researchers called for an official name to avoid confusion and the stigmatization of any group or country.

“We had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease,” added Ghebreyesus.

“Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatizing. It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks.”

Covid-19 draws its name from Corona, virus, and disease, while 19 represents the year of emergence: December 31, 2019.

The death toll from the Covid-19 continues to rise with 97 additional fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths in China to 1,105, as of Wednesday.

The global death toll is now 1,107, with one fatality in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.

Hubei authorities (the epicenter of the outbreak) confirmed additional infections of 1,638, bringing the total number of diagnoses in China to 33,366. Globally, the total number of infections has reached 44,138.