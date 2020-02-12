Morocco Arrests Beninese National Wanted by US for Fraud

The suspect was the subject of international arrest warrant since October 22 of last year.

Rabat – Moroccan police in Marrakech arrested a 29-year old Beninese national on Monday. The suspect was subject to an international arrest warrant from the US for fraud.

According to Interpol’s database, the suspect was involved in the falsification of identity and banking documents and their use to provide false tax returns, enabling him to obtain a tax refund amounting to $873,703, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

Police put the suspect in custody for further investigation, pending a decision on his extradition to the US.

Read Also: Morocco Participates in Interpol Operation Detecting 12 Terrorists

The arrest is part of Morocco’s efforts and cooperation with US authorities in the field of security, the DGSN said.

Morocco’s security services regularly share intelligence with Interpol in order to apprehend suspects.

Morocco also assists several European partners as part of its membership of Interpol.

Interpol has an office in Rabat, Morocco has been a member of the international organization since June 17, 1957.