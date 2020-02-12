Morocco Sentences 3 Suspects in ‘Hamza Mon Bb’ Blackmail Case

Soukaina Jannah, who accused Dounia Batma and her sister of direct involvement in the case, is among the suspects who were sentenced on Tuesday.

Rabat – The Court of First Instance in Marrakech sentenced three suspects involved in the “Hamza mon bb” blackmail case to two years in prison on Tuesday.

Soukaina Jannah, an Instagram “influencer” known as Soukaina Glamor, was among the defendants, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported on Wednesday.

A Judicial source told MAP that the two other defendants are, Simo Daher, a journalist and the owner of a car rental company.

The defendants will also pay a fine of MAD 10,000 each.

The three defendants faced charges of sharing photos and videos of people without their permission. They are a shared “lies and fake news to undermine personal lives and publicizes against certain people for blackmail purposes.”

Yesterday’s verdict is the second sentencing in the case after a court in Marrakech sentenced a policeman to ten months of prison for leaking information on the case.

Hamza Mon Bb is an infamous social media account linked to blackmail cases in Morocco. The account, active since 2016, shares indecent photos, videos, and content to undermine the privacy of celebrities and people in Morocco.

Moroccan police arrested six people involved in the case. Police are also investigating Moroccan singer Dounia Batma and Ibtissam Batma for their alleged involvement in the case.

While both sisters deny their guilt, Soukaina Glamor accused them of financing the admins of the accounts.

Both sisters are on bail pending the end of investigations.

The Haza mon bb account has been less active in the past few months due to the ongoing investigation. The account, however, announced the return of the Snapchat account, promising followers “interesting” revelations about people involved in “wrongdoings.”

“Hamza mon bb is a person that no one could reach until now,” the account’s February 9 Snapchat post said.