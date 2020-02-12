Police in Ceuta Arrest Moroccan in Possession of 36 Kg of Cocaine

The driver was hiding the drugs in his car.

Rabat – Police in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta arrested a Moroccan national for possession of 36 kilograms of cocaine at the Port of Ceuta.

The suspect was hiding the drugs in his Belgium registered car, Ceuta TV reported.

The suspect is a Tangier native, born in 1982, who has a work and residence permit in Belgium.

Police put the suspect in custody for further investigation.

This is not the first time that Spain has arrested a Moroccan national for drug possession.

In October last year, police at the Maritime Border Post in Tarifa arrested a 35-year old Belgian Moroccan national subject to an arrest warrant from Morocco for drug trafficking.

The operations are part of a win-win approach to cross border crime and drug trafficking as the two countries work together to fight drug trafficking and irregular migration.

In June, the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Spain is “Morocco’s largest trading partner and the two countries are linked by exemplary cooperation relations in several areas such as migration management and anti-terrorist cooperation.”

The Spanish government has renewed its commitment to working with Morocco in the fight against international drug trafficking and counterterrorism during the visit of Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, who made an official visit to the North African country in January of this year.