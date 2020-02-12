Samsung Unveils New Smartphones with Hefty Pricetags

Consumers will have the option to trade in their current smartphones for credit towards their purchase of a new S20 smartphone.

Rabat – Samsung unveiled an array of new products, including three smartphones, yesterday at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event.

Samsung introduced the new Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone, along with the new Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra lineup.

The phones boast powerful hardware and new features including 5G connectivity, screens with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8K video capture, greater storage capacity, and water-resistant technology.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 starts at $999 off-contract, the S20 Plus will be available for $1,199 off-contract, and the S20 Ultra claims the highest price tag at $1,399 off-contract.

The phones are set to hit the market on February 14.

Consumers will have the option to trade in their current smartphones for credit towards their purchase of a new S20 smartphone.

Owners of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy Note 10 Plus can get up to $700 off by trading in.

Owners of the iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Google Pixel 4, and Google Pixel 4 XL can get up to $600 off by trading in.

Owners of the iPhone X, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy s10e, Google Pixel 3, and Google Pixel 3 XL can get up to $300 off by trading in.

Finally, owners of the Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL can get up to $200 off by trading in.

Additionally, Samsung will include a separate credit of $100 to $200 towards the purchase of any other product from the online store. Other retailers will host their own sales.