Rabat -The UN Human Settlements Program, known as UN-Habitat, reiterated its support for Morocco’s housing sector policy yesterday during the 10th World Urban Forum (WUF 10).

The executive director of UN-Habitat, Maimunah Mohd Sharif, met with Morocco’s Minister of National Planning, Nouzha Bouchareb, during the forum in Abu Dhabi.

Sharif underlined the need to strengthen and promote cooperation with Morocco in the area of housing and commended Morocco’s leadership in the sector.

Bouchareb emphasized the importance of Moroccan cooperation with UN-Habitat, particularly in the development of rural areas of the North African country.

Bouchareb is leading the Moroccan delegation at WUF 10, a high-level platform for addressing the challenges of sustainable urbanization.

WUF 10 commenced on Sunday with the participation of 168 countries.

UN-Habitat organized WUF 10 under the theme “Cities of Opportunities: Connecting Culture and Innovation.”

The UN established WUF in 2001 to address rapid urbanization and its impact on communities, cities, economies, climate change and policies.

WUF aims to raise awareness of sustainable urbanization among stakeholders and constituencies, including the general public, and improve collective knowledge on sustainable urban development.