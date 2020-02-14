Police in Casablanca had already put out a national notice on the woman for her suspected involvement in drug dealing.

Rabat – Police in northern Morocco have arrested a 49-year-old woman wanted by Casablanca police and her 20-year-old son on suspicion of selling Rivotril tablets, reports Maghreb Arab Press.

The arrests came Wednesday night, February 12, after a police investigation into an individual found to be in possession of 18,000 tablets of Rivotril. The judicial police of Tetouan, a city southeast of Tangier, believe the mother and son were the individual’s primary suppliers.

Police in Casablanca had already put out a national notice on the woman on suspicion of her involvement in drug dealing or similar criminal acts, according to a press release from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

While arresting the woman’s son, police searched his house and found 7,020 Rivotril tablets and seized a small vehicle. Police made the search at his residence in the Sidi Boughaba district of Fnideq, a small beach town near Tetouan and the Spanish enclave city of Ceuta.

During the arrest, police also seized MAD 50,000 (about $5,100) in cash, which they believe were the proceeds of drug sales.

The mother and son are currently in police custody and under investigation by the public prosecutor.

Rivotril, also called Clonazepam or Klonopin, is a benzodiazepine doctors prescribe to help people struggling with anxiety and panic attacks or epilepsy. If taken for too long, the drug can become addictive as consumers’ brains become physically dependent on the feelings of pleasure the drug brings.

Moroccan police seized 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets like Rivotril in 2019, according to the DGSN’s annual report. The DGSN also made 12,049 arrests for drug-related offenses last year.