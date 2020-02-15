‘Dar America’ Pavilion at SIEL Book Fair Showcases Morocco-US History

The strong ties between Morocco and the US are more than two centuries old.

Rabat – The American pavilion at Casablanca’s 26th International Book Fair (SIEL) presents the history between the US and its oldest ally, Morocco, to visitors.

“Morocco is one of the United States’ oldest allies and the Treaty of Friendship and Peace, signed in 1787 with Morocco, is the oldest treaty in the history of the United States of America,” reads a banner on the facade of the pavilion.

Another poster displayed on the “Dar America” pavilion says “Morocco will remain an essential partner of the United States for the creation of a safe future and more prosperous for our two peoples.”

“We will continue to offer opportunities to the future generation, to maintain a relationship of mutual respect, and to forge new links between our economies, our continents, and our peoples,” concludes the poster.

The new US Ambassador to Morocco, David Fischer, said that it is an honor to reside and work in Morocco, “America’s oldest ally.”

Fischer, who began his new position officially on January 16, made the statement during his visit to the fair.

The ambassador said: “I am honored that Morocco is my place of residence” and “it is a privilege to represent the United States of America in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the cultural attache to “Dar America” in Casablanca, Laura MacArthur, said the American Cultural Center’s pavilion aims to “celebrate the friendship between Morocco and the United States.”

The pavilion, held under the theme “America’s Window,” organizes a series of activities to showcase the various aspects of American culture and the English language, MacArthur told the press.

It also offers information about opportunities to study in the US, on Visa requirements, and scholarship programs, such as the Fullbright, she added.

The pavilion presents profiles of American citizens residing and working in Morocco who “strengthen the ties between the two countries,” by providing information about them, their origins, and their experience in Morocco, said MacArthur.

For “Dar America,” the SIEL is “a great opportunity for all of us to celebrate reading books.”

The event, bringing exhibitors from Morocco, the Arab world, Africa, Europe, America, and Asia, is also a great opportunity for cultural exchange, concluded MacArthur.

The 26th SIEL, organized by the Ministry of Culture between February 7-16, brings together more than 700 exhibitors, representing varied fields of knowledge, and presenting more than 100,000 publications.