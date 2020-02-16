Morocco’s Hicham Lasri Produces Louis Vuitton Campaign in Chefchaouen

The Casablanca-born director brought Louis Vuitton's SS20 campaign to his hometown.

Rabat – Moroccan director, producer, and screenwriter Hicham Lasri is the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton’s latest advertising campaigns for the spring-summer 2020 men’s collection.

“Non-conforming and unapologetic,” Louis Vuitton dubbed the collection on Instagram. “Virgil Abloh’s latest campaign highlights the multiplicity of global youth against the unique backdrop of Chefchaouen, Morocco.”

The footage is accompanied by melodies from Moroccan singer Oum.

Lasri shared four short clips of the campaign to his personal Instagram, each showing colorful scenes of Casablanca and Chefchaouen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hicham Lasri (@lasri.hicham1) on Feb 13, 2020 at 1:28am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hicham Lasri (@lasri.hicham1) on Feb 8, 2020 at 12:21pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hicham Lasri (@lasri.hicham1) on Feb 4, 2020 at 11:47am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hicham Lasri (@lasri.hicham1) on Jan 29, 2020 at 1:34am PST

Lasri, 42, was born in Casablanca. Known by the pseudonym “Daddy Desdenova,” Lasri has worked on a host of short films and feature films and collaborated with well-known Moroccan director Nabil Ayouch.

Louis Vuitton debuted the SS20 collection during Paris Fashion Week in June 2019 and released the photos for the campaign in January 2020.

Viviane Sassen photographed the campaign in Tangier and Chefchaouen.

The SS20 collection campaign, called ‘Footprints,’ reflects on the impact of mankind on the planet.

The models, draped in pastel tones and floral prints, posed with flowers, kites, and palm fronds for the shoot.

When the collection first launched, Abloh explained that the flower motifs represent social harmony and biodiversity, while the kite imagery symbolizes the fun of boyhood.

The collection’s universal themes “serve to bind us together in all our diversity across counties, countries, and continents,” according to a statement from the top-tier brand.