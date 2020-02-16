UK Appoints New Ambassador to Morocco

The new ambassador will take up his appointment in September.

Rabat – The UK has announced the appointment of a new ambassador to Morocco, Simon Martin, who will replace the current UK envoy to Rabat, Thomas Reilly.

Martin will take up his appointment in September of this year.

Martin served as British ambassador to Manama from 2015-2019.

The diplomat also served as Deputy Private Secretary to the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

A father of four, Martin’s background shows that the diplomat is familiar with business-related cooperation between the UK and Africa. Between 2003 and 2005, Martin served as Corporate Relations Adviser to Africa Business Group.

The appointment comes as pots-Brexit Britain looks to assert itself as an essential global player. In the UK’s African ambitions for the coming months and years, Morocco has been repeatedly hailed as an indispensable partner.

During the UK-Africa summit, Britain announced its decision to strengthen relations with African countries, especially with Morocco, which many British diplomats have described as a “gateway to Africa.”

The British new ambassador also served as Deputy Head of Mission in Prague from 2005-2009 and Deputy Head of Southern European Departement from the period of 2001 to 2003.

Martin will have to complete the mission of Reilly, who succeeded to make good connections with Morocco’s government.

Reilly has been active during his term, inviting the press to his residence to meet with UK officials to discuss potential relations between Rabat and London.