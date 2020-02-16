First Muslim Police Chief in US City Sworn in with Hand on Quran

The city of Paterson in New Jersey, US has now a Muslim Turkish-American police chief.
Rabat – US has appointed a Muslim police chief for the city of Paterson, New Jersey, earlier this month.
Ibrahim “Mike” Baycora is the city of Paterson’s first Turkish-American and Muslim police chief, Anadolu Agency reported.
A video shows the security personnel putting his left hand on Quran to swear in during a ceremony at city hall has gone viral.
The 60-year old chief has been serving at Paterson’s police department for over three decades.
Proud of the promotion, Baycora said he considers Paterson as his home “for the better part of a half a century.”
“Paterson has been in my blood my whole life, and now to be its police chief after a 32-year career — what an honor!”
He said he does not think that his religio will make a difference.
“But my background does, being a first generation immigrant. People often tend to relax and they feel like they’ll be treated fairly. Especially if they feel like they’re from a marginalized group,” he stressed.
He said he is so happy and blessed.
“In this country there is opportunity. It does not matter where you come from.”
A 2017 study from Pew Research shows that the US is “home to an estimated 3.45 million Muslims of all ages.”
The number represents 1.1 % of the total US population.