Morocco Arrests 2 Danish Suspects Wanted for Drug Trafficking

The two suspects were residing in Morocco illegally.

Rabat – Judicial police in Tangier arrested two Danish nationals subject to an international arrest warrant for drug trafficking.

The Moroccan police arrested the two suspects after a database showed that they were wanted by Interpol for trafficking psychotropic pills and other drugs, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) announced on Saturday.

The two Danish nationals were arrested in an apartment that a relative of Danish nationality owns in Tangier , according to the DGSN statement.

Security services seized a “large sum of money in international currency, as well as cannabis rolls.

Police put the suspects in custody for further investigations pending extradition procedure.

Moroccan police regularly share intelligence with Interpol in order to apprehend suspects, including high-profile targets with links to transnational criminal networks.

The North African country also assists several European partners as part of its membership of Interpol.

Interpol has an office in Rabat, while Morocco has been a member of the international organization since June 17, 1957.

Morocco carries out dozens of similar operations against drug trafficking.

In 2019, police seized 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives.

The number represents an increase of 127 tons compared to the previous year, the 2019 annual report from DGSN said.

Police also seized harder drugs, including 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, 7,196 kilograms of heroin, and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets, including 974,983 ecstasy tablets imported from Europe.