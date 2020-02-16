French media said that the presenter remains mysterious about the nature of the project.

Rabat – TF1 presenter Karine Ferri has been in Morocco in the last few days. The presenter was not in the North African country for vacation, however.

The renowned model posted a few photos of her trip, including pictures t of her riding a camel in Agadir.

“Last day in Morocco!” she wrote in her last photo caption.

French media are already speculating about a potential project the TV presenter is working on in Morocco.

Paris Match reported on February 14 that the model is still mysterious about the nature of the project.

In her Instagram story, the presenter shared videos and photos with hashtag #work in Agadir, promising to unveil details soon.

The TF1 presenter is active on social media and boasts thousands of followers.

Ferri’s Instagram’s account, for example, has more than 630,000 followers.