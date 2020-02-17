Pre-Midnight Earthquakes Shake Central Morocco, Spread Fear

Rabat – Two earthquakes shook the city of Midelt in central Morocco on Sunday night. The quakes measured 5.3 and 4.2 on the Richter scale.

The National Institute for Geophysics (ING) reported that the first earthquake hit the area at 10:56 pm while the came several minutes later, at exactly 11: 06 p.m.

Internet users from the region and nearby cities said they felt tremors of the earthquake as far away as Casablanca.

No damage has been reported.

The first tremor was 4 kilometers deep with latitude if 32.584 North and 4.227 longitude West. The second was 5 kilometer deep, with latitude 32.571 North, and 4.185 longitude West.

The earthquakes are not the first to the region. Two earthquakes shook central Morocco in November 2019.

In December, a 4-magnitude earthquake hit the province of Driouch, 231 kilometer from Oujda in eastern Morocco.