Ivanka Trump Praises Morocco at Global Women’s Forum

This is not the first time Ivanka Trump has expressed her satisfaction with Morocco’s progress in women’s empowerment.

Rabat – Ivanka Trump, the adviser to US President Donald Trump, has reiterated her appreciation for Morocco’s efforts in the field of women’s empowerment.

Speaking at the opening session of the 2020 Global Women’s Forum on Sunday, February 16, Ivanka Trump said Morocco has succeeded in recent years in “introducing important legislative reforms that serve the interests of women and increase their level of empowerment.”

This is not the first time Ms. Trump has commended Morocco’s commitment to empowering its women.

On Wednesday, February 12, Ms. Trump expressed her satisfaction with Morocco’s efforts to support the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative (W-GDP), launched by the White House in 2019.

Morocco is one of two African countries that have made significant progress in the first year of the W-GDP. The second African country cited by Ms. Trump was Cote d’Ivoire.

“We commend these governments for carrying out these important and bold reforms,” she said.

Global Women’s Forum

At the opening of the Global Women’s Forum, the senior adviser also commended the efforts of five other Arab countries, namely the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, and Tunisia.

She expressed her joy at being in Dubai to participate in the forum and in the second regional summit of the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative, an initiative launched by the World Bank in 2018.

The advisor expressed her gratitude for the efforts made within the initiative supported by 14 countries. The plan has mobilized around $2.6 billion in the MENA region, thanks to funding from governments and the private sector.

Ms. Trump also referred to the W-GDP, recalling its main axes: providing vocational training to women, empowering women to succeed as entrepreneurs, and breaking down the barriers that hinder women’s participation in the economy.

“The initiative, which aims to reach 50 million women worldwide by 2025, has reached, in just one year and since its launch last year, around 12 million women worldwide,” revealed Ms. Trump.

The Global Women’s Forum is a two-day event, aiming to establish international partnerships capable of strengthening women’s positive contribution to the global development process.

The event also seeks to discuss ways of increasing women’s social and economic participation, especially in the field of entrepreneurship.

Government officials, experts, and representatives of international organizations from all over the world are taking part in the event.

Ivanka in Morocco

In November 2019, the president’s daughter and adviser visited Morocco, accompanied by the CEO of the Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC), Sean Cairncross, to meet with government officials and local leaders and discuss ways to help Moroccan women gain economic independence.

The American adviser was especially satisfied with Morocco’s legal reforms, regarding the structure and administration of communal lands, in favor of women.

Following the reforms, Ms. Trump published several tweets and Instagram posts to congratulate Morocco.

The revised laws aim to protect the rights of Moroccan female landowners and their access to communal lands.

The women have been campaigning for years to claim their right to compensation from the sale or rent of collective land to private groups.