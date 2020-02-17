Solaire Expo Maroc 2020 in Casablanca Promotes Solar Energy

Morocco aims to make 52% of its energy renewable by 2030.

Rabat – The ninth Solaire Expo Maroc exhibition is set to take place from February 25 to 27 in Casablanca.

Solaire Expo Maroc is a Moroccan business to business platform specializing in solar energy development. The exhibition, first launched in Marrakech in 2012, aims to gather international markets in order to invest in Morocco and Africa more widely.

Last year’s exhibition, also in Casablanca, counted 7,843 visitors and 104 exhibitors from Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa.

At the 2018 exhibition, Minister of Energy and Sustainable Development Aziz Rabbah said the Moroccan government is dedicated to developing sustainable energy solutions.

In addition to the exhibitors presenting the latest innovations of solar technology, the exhibition also hosts conferences, scientific workshops, and a contest for Masters and PhD students.

The University Contest of Research and Innovation (CURI) aims to give value to innovation in the field of solar energy and encourage students to carry out research. The 2020 exhibition will be the seventh time Solaire Expo Maroc has handed out the awards.

According to the organizers, the candidates for CURI need to present innovative projects that bring new solutions for energy issues in Africa.

Morocco is home to one of the world’s largest concentrated solar power plant complexes, Noor Midelt. The plant is located in the Sahara Desert and has a 580-megawatt capacity. The massive solar station is expected to provide 1 million people with electricity.

The Noor Midelt complex, with four other solar plants across the kingdom and 11 wind power plants, are all part of Morocco’s Green Plan. The country is working towards 52% renewable energy by 2030.