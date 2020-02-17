Morocco’s Football Chief Visits Aspetar, World-Leading Sports Hospital

Since its establishment in 2007, Aspetar has become a world reference for orthopaedics and sports medicine.

Rabat – The President of the Moroccan Royal Football Federation (FRMF), Fouzi Lekjaa, visited the facilities of the world’s leading sports medicine hospital Aspetar in Doha, Qatar.

Lekjaa visited the health center on Monday, February 17, while in Qatar for the African Super Cup between Egyptian club Zamalek and Tunisia’s ES Tunis.

The Super Cup game took place on Friday, February 14, and saw Zamalek win 3-1, with two goals scored by the Moroccan international Achraf Bencharki.

During his visit, the head of Moroccan football met with several representatives from Aspetar, including the Director-General of Aspetar and CEO of the Aspire Zone Foundation, Mohammed Khalifa Al-Suwaidi.

Aspire Zone, also known as Doha Sports City, is a 250-hectare sporting complex in the Qatari capital. Established in 2003, Aspire Zone boasts several sporting venues such as the 50,000-capacity Khalifa International Stadium, the Hamad Aquatic Center, and the Aspire Dome, the world’s largest indoor sports hall.

The zone’s facilities also include Aspire Academy, a sporting academy for youth, and Aspetar.

Several Moroccan teams have sent their players for treatment at the Qatari hospital, notably Raja CA and Wydad AC.

Moroccan players Salaheddine Saidi, Mahmoud Benhalib, Abdelilah Hafidi, and more recently Omar Boutayeb, all received first-rate treatment.

Both Morocco and Qatar have proved the quality of their sports infrastructure by organizing several regional, continental, and global events.

Morocco recently hosted the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN), the 2019 African Games, and the 2020 Africa FUTSAL Cup of Nations (CAN). The Kingdom is also planning to submit a bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Qatar hosted the Athletics World Championships and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019. The Gulf country is also set to host the FIFA Club World Cup again in 2020 and the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

As the Moroccan football federation looks to further develop the sport in the kingdom and consolidate its position as one of Africa’s leaders, Lekjaa’s visit to Aspetar could be a sign of future cooperation and exchange between Moroccan and Qatari sports organizations.