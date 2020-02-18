Spain Continues to Support Morocco’s Leadership in Curbing Irregular Migration

Morocco warned that it needs more EU funds to continue its effective operations against irregular migration.

Rabat – Spanish Minister of Interior Fernando Grande Marlaska addressed Morocco’s major role in curbing irregular migration on Monday.

The Spanish official applauded the 50% drop in the arrivals of irregular migrants to Spain in 2019, adding that the drop is due to cooperation with Morocco.

Marlaska made the comments during a meeting with vice-president of the European Commission Markaritits and Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

He said that Spain showed that “the prevention-based policy works,” emphasizing that the European country managed to halve the flow of migrants. The results could not be achieved without cooperation from Spain’s partners, notably Morocco.

Morocco’s security services aborted 73,973 irregular migration attempts in 2019 as part of its efforts to combat the global crisis.

The country also dismantled more than 200 irregular migration and human trafficking networks

“A real partnership with the countries of origin and transit is necessary,” Marlaska told EU officials during the meeting.

Morocco’s government warned earlier this month that it needs more funds from the European Union to tackle irregular migration via its coasts and borders.

In a recent interview, director of immigration and border surveillance at the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior, Khalid Zerouali, said that the €140 million fund that Morocco received does not meet the costs associated with ongoing efforts to address the complex issue.

The officials recalled that Morocco’s migration policy is based on a humanitarian approach.

“Our security action is not against migrants because we believe they are victims” of networks that exploit the “vulnerability” of the migrants, Zerouali warned.

Marlaska’s comments are not the first of their kind, the official regularly advocates for Morocco and praises the countries’ efforts.

The Spanish government has been also urging the EU to increase funds for Morocco.