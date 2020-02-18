Morocco Safest Country in the Maghreb, 4th Safest in Africa

While Morocco has one of the lowest risks of epidemics in the continent, road safety remains one of its main weaknesses.

Rabat – Morocco is the safest country in the Maghreb and the fourth-safest in Africa, according to the Country Risk Index compiled by French insurance broker Insurly.

On the global scale, however, Morocco ranks 79th out of the 180 countries included in the ranking, with a score of 57.4 out of 100.

Insurly based their rankings on four different factors: the level of violence (homicides, terrorism), the probability of natural disasters, the quality of health infrastructure and pollution (epidemics, health facilities, treatment costs, air pollution), and the safety of transportation (number of road accidents, blacklisted airlines).

Each country receives a score for every factor, resulting in a global score on a scale of 0 to 100.

Morocco’s score puts the Kingdom in the category of countries with “significant risks.”

The North African country scored best in the health and pollution section, receiving a grade of 69 out of 100.

According to the index, the risk of air pollution in Morocco is “severe,” and that of HIV and AIDS is “significant.” However, the risk of epidemics such as yellow fever, malaria, cholera, and the Zika virus disease is “non-existent.”

In terms of risks linked to basic health services, violence, and natural disasters, the index put Morocco in the “moderate” risk category.

The worst safety risk in Morocco, according to Insurly, is transportation. The country scored 38 out of 100 because of its high number of road accidents.

While Morocco is considered the safest country in the Maghreb, ranking ahead of Tunisia (82nd globally), Algeria (103rd), Libya (117th), and Mauritania (148th), the Kingdom came behind three African countries: Mauritius (57th), Egypt (65th), and Seychelles (67th).

In the MENA region, Qatar is the safest country (19th globally), followed by Israel (24th), Bahrain (28th), Oman (35th), and the UAE (37th).

Insurly considers Switzerland to be the safest country in the world, followed by Singapore, Norway, Luxembourg, and then Cyprus.

The 30 lowest-ranking countries are all in Africa, with Burundi, Chad, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan being the least safe countries in the world.