Morocco, Chile Establish Parliamentary Dialogue Commission

The parliamentary dialogue commission is a joint platform for action and cooperation between the two countries.

Rabat – Morocco’s House of Representatives and the Chilean Chamber of Deputies signed an agreement to establish a parliamentary dialogue commission yesterday in Rabat.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Habib El Malki, and the speaker of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies, Ivan Garcia Flores, penned the agreement.

The agreement provides for the institutionalization of a parliamentary dialogue commission that will include exchanging experiences in the legislative field and facilitating visits between the Moroccan and Chilean institutions.

The initiative aims to strengthen the role of parliamentary diplomacy in developing relations between Morocco and Chile.

Through the agreement, the two institutions seek to work together to promote peace and support multilateral dialogue to settle conflicts.

El Malki said at a press briefing that the agreement shows a willingness to strengthen relations between the two institutions on the basis of mutual trust.

The first meeting of the parliamentary dialogue commission will focus on assessing the results of bilateral cooperation between Morocco and Chile over the past 60 years to open up new perspectives.

Morocco’s strong relations with the countries of Latin America are reflected through the growing displays of support for the country’s territorial integrity, El Malki noted. The Chilean Chamber of Deputies, in particular, has adopted a supportive position for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan since 2019.

For his part, Flores said his country considers Morocco to be a major gateway to Africa, while Chile constitutes a gateway to Latin America.

Flores is in Rabat on an official two-day visit and has held talks with several Moroccan officials.

Morocco and Chile have long enjoyed warm relations and have cooperated in the economic, cultural, and political realms for several years.