Morocco’s ONCF to Offer MAD 29 Train Tickets on February 29

Rabat – Morocco’s national railway operator, ONCF, is offering train passengers an exclusive discount on Saturday, February 29. Tickets to select destinations will cost only MAD 29 (almost $3).

The discounted tickets are available in limited quantities. They are non-exchangeable and non-refundable.

Interested passengers should purchase tickets in advance online or at train stations.

The offer is valid on all Al Atlas trains on the following lines:

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region departures

From Rabat to Meknes, Fes, Marrakech, Safi, Youssoufia, Khouribga, or Oued Zem

From Sale to Meknes, Fes, Marrakech, Safi, Youssoufia, Khouribga, or Oued Zem

From Kenitra to Meknes, Fes, Marrakech, Safi, Youssoufia, Khouribga, or Oued Zem

Casablanca-Settat region departures

From Settat to Meknes, Fes, Marrakech, Safi, or Youssoufia

From Casablanca to Meknes, Fes, Marrakech, Safi, or Youssoufia

From Mohammedia to Meknes, Fes, Marrakech, Safi, or Youssoufia

Fes-Meknes region departures

From Fez to Settat, Casablanca, Mohammedia, Rabat, Sale, Kenitra, Ksar El Kebir, Asilah, Tangier, Nador, or Oujda

From Meknes to Settat, Casablanca, Mohammedia, Rabat, Sale, Kenitra, Ksar El Kebir, Asilah, or Tangier

From Taza to Nador or Oujda

Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoeceima region departures

From Ksar El Kebir to Meknes or Fez

From Asilah to Meknes or Fez

From Tangier to Meknes or Fez

Marrakech-Safi region departures

From Marrakech to Settat, Casablanca, Mohammedia, Rabat, Sale, or Kenitra

From Safi to Settat, Casablanca, Mohammedia, Rabat, Sale, or Kenitra

From Youssoufia to Settat, Casablanca, Mohammedia, Rabat, Sale, or Kenitra

Oriental region departures

From Nador to Fez or Taza

From Oujda to Fez or Taza

Beni Mellal-Khenifra region departures

From Khouribga to Rabat, Sale, or Kenitra

From Oued Zem to Rabat, Sale, or Kenitra