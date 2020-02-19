Singapore Opens Honorary Consulate in Casablanca

The consulate is the first diplomatic representation of Singapore on Moroccan soil.

Rabat – Singapore inaugurated an Honorary General Consulate in Casablanca on Tuesday, February 18.

The opening of the diplomatic representation aims to strengthen the economic and cultural ties between Morocco and Singapore and consolidate their strategic positions on their respective continents.

In December 2019, the government of Singapore appointed Mohamed Horani, president and CEO of Hightech Payment Systems (HPS), as an honorary general consul in Casablanca, with jurisdiction over the entire Moroccan territory.

During the inauguration ceremony, Horani said he was honored at the trust placed in him by the Singapore authorities, stressing that the mission of the consulate will be to work “to give new impetus to relations” between Morocco and Singapore.

“My role goes beyond administrative functions. It is a question of concentrating efforts on initiatives that will develop cooperation between the two countries,” he added.

“Singapore has made giant steps of development, multiplying their GDP per inhabitant by 100 in 50 years,” the consul recalled.

After outlining Morocco and Singapore’s development in recent decades, Horani emphasized the shared culture and history that help strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries in various fields, notably economy and culture.

Meanwhile, the non-resident ambassador of Singapore to Morocco, George Goh, said the consulate will bring the number of Singaporean consulates to 33 in 29 countries.

The Singaporean ambassador welcomed the quality of bilateral relations between Morocco and his country, saying that the inauguration of the honorary consulate will further deepen their ties.

Several public officials and private operators attended the inauguration ceremony, including the Governor of the Casablanca-Settat region, Said Ahmidouch, and the president of the regional council, Mustapha Bakkoury.

The president of the General Confederation of Moroccan Businesses (CGEM), Chakib Alj, the CEO of the Attijariwafa Bank Group, Mohamed El Kettani, and the president of the Cosumar group, Mohamed Fikrat, also attended the event.