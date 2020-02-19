Morocco Records 8% Rise in Aerial Traffic in 2020

Moroccan airports recorded a total of 2,014,660 passengers entering and leaving the country in January 2020.

Rabat – The National Airports Office (ONDA) announced yesterday on their official website that commercial aerial traffic across the kingdom saw an 8% increase during January 2020.

The statement added that Moroccan airports recorded a total of 2,014,660 passengers for commercial traffic in January 2020, compared to 1,866,604 January 2019. The numbers represent an increase of 7.93%.

The largest Moroccan airport, Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, welcomed more than 42% of the global traffic, with 849,177 in January 2020, compared to 785,160 during the same period in 2019.

Marrakech-Menara airport also recorded an increase of 9.56% in passenger traffic. Meanwhile, Tangier’s Ibn Battouta welcomed 19.98% more passengers during the same period.

Laayoune’s Hassan I airport recorded a passenger increase of 27.81%, and Essaouira Mogador saw a huge increase of 47.42%.

Guelmim airport in the south of Morocco counted 1429 passengers during January 2020, against 727 during the same period of the past year, meaning a rise of 96,56%.

Domestic traffic also saw an increase over January. ONDA said that Moroccan airports welcomed 10.43% more domestic passengers than the previous year.

The European market represents 78% of the international traffic in Morocco and saw a growth of 6.34%, meanwhile the African market, representing 7.49% of the international traffic, increased by 7.09%.

The increase that ONDA recorded was balanced with the decline of planes that flew through Moroccan airspace without landing which decreased by 8.6% in January 2020.