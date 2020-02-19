Palestinian FM Commends King Mohammed VI’s Protection of Jerusalem

Morocco has always maintained support for Palestine and the rights of its people.

Rabat – The Foreign Minister of Palestine, Riyad al-Maliki, expressed his appreciation for King Mohammed VI’s protection of Jerusalem, or Al-Quds in Arabic, and its inhabitants as chairman of the Al-Quds Committee.

The Palestinian minister made the statement in Brussels where he is attending a meeting of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET).

Al-Maliki stressed “the Sovereign has always shown” constant support for Jerusalem and the Palestinian question.

He added that the ongoing coordination between King Mohammed VI and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is of great importance in order to face upcoming “challenges” within the framework of solidarity between Arab and Islamic countries.

Al-Maliki underlined that Morocco has always stood by the Palestinian people and their cause, “which is not at all surprising on the part of the Kingdom and its people.”