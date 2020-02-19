Moroccan FM; King Mohammed VI Wants Exceptional Relations with Mauritania

Morocco’s government emphasized the need to make use of the available potential to strengthen cooperation between Rabat and Nouakchott.

Rabat – President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani received on Wednesday the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita, who is currently on a visit to Nouakchott.

Bourita traveled to Mauritania on Tuesday evening to discuss means to further boost Mauritanian-Moroccan relations.

Following his meeting with the Mauritanian President, the minister said at a press briefing that he was “honored” to meet with El Ghazouani.

The FM added that the meeting served as an opportunity to convey the greetings of King Mohammed VI to the Mauritanian leader and Morocco’s strong will to reinforce relations with Mauritania.

The FM said that the two countries are “enjoying constant ties of solid brotherhoods backed by a partnership” in several fields, including trade.

The two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their Treaty of Brotherhood, Good Neighborhood, and Cooperation.

Under the treaty, Morocco’s government emphasized the need to make use of the potential to improve bilateral ties with the neighboring country.

Bourita said that King Mohammed VI wants the Moroccan-Mauritania relations to become “exceptional” so the neighbor states can address common challenges together.

During the meeting, Bourita and Al Ghazouani spoke about the current challenges in the region and plans to boost cooperation.

“The coming days will bring a very positive dynamic with regard to bilateral relations,” Bourita said.

The Moroccan official explained that a win-win collaboration will serve common desires and interests brotherly people from both countries.

Morocco’s win-win cooperation with neighboring countries is in line with its plans to earn more support for its territorial integrity.

Mauritania is a key player in the ongoing UN-led negotiations on Western Sahara. Morocco’s government is keen to gain Nouakchott’s support for its Autonomy Plan.