American Tax Firm Launches Operations in Morocco

M.A. Global Consulting (MAGC) and Anderson Global will assist each other in tax advisory related matters.

Rabat – Anderson Global has strengthened its presence in north Africa after securing a Collaboration Agreement with Morocco-based advisory firm M.A. Global Consulting (MAGC), announced the American tax firm in a press release on Tuesday.

Founded in 2005 by Office Managing Partner Mehdi El Attar, the Casablanca-based firm provides tax and legal services including bookkeeping, accounting supervision, legal advice, tax advice, management consulting, and information system assistance, and organization.

“For the past 14 years, we have taken great pride in our stewardship and providing the best-in-class services to our clients,” El Attar said. “The opportunity to collaborate with Andersen Global is an honor that will allow us to take our service offerings further, broadening our resources and reach around the globe.”

Meanwhile, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said that the Moroccan market presents growth opportunities for the firm.

“This collaboration is another key link in the expansion of our organization in Africa and addresses an important market that positions us for continued growth opportunities,” said Vorsatz.

Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms, comprised of tax and legal professionals from around the world.

The firm employs more than 5,000 professionals worldwide and is present in over 167 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.