Man Stabs 70-Year-Old Muezzin at London Mosque

Mosque goers wrestled the suspect to the ground.

Rabat – Police in London arrested a suspect for an attempted murder at the London Central Mosque on Thursday.

The police went to the mosque after they received an alert about the stabbing of a 70-year-old muezzin who was leading the prayer.

“He [the suspect] has been taken into custody at a central London police station. A crime scene has been put in place. Enquiries continue,” the police said.

The security services said the victim did not sustain life-threatening wounds although he was seriously injured. He is currently in the hospital.

Police are not investigating the attack as a terror-related crime.

During the attack, around 100 worshipers were at the mosque, CNN reported.

Several people teamed up to stop the 29-year-old suspect.

Some witnesses told CNN that the attacker had come to the mosque in recent weeks.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“It’s so awful that this should happen, especially in a place of worship. My thoughts are with the victim and all those affected,” he said.

The mosque also issued a statement to condemn the attack.

“There was an incident today at London Central Mosque where an unknown individual attacked and stabbed the muazzin (the person who makes the call to prayer) during Asr Prayer around 3 p.m.”

CNN quoted the spokesperson for the Muslim Council of Britain, Miqdaad Versi, who described the attack as “extremely worrying.”