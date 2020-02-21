Moroccan Diplomat Tells UN to Support Upcoming Elections in Central African Republic

The Moroccan diplomat urged other states to assist and contribute to ensuring a peaceful, stable Central African Republic.

Rabat – Morocco’s permanent representative to the United Nations Omar Hilale presented a report on the situation in the Central African Republic to the UN Security Council during yesterday’s Security Council meeting.

Hilale, currently serving as the Chair of the Central African Republic Configuration of the UN Peacebuilding Commission, visited the capital of the Central African Republic between February 11 and 14.

During his visit to Bangui, Hilale met with the President and Prime Minister of the Central African Republic. He presented his findings to the Security Council, praising the commitment of the Central African government to ensuring the upcoming elections in the country will be “transparent, credible and inclusive”.

Hilale stressed the importance of implementing the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation, to facilitate the organization of the elections and to support the National Recovery and Peacebuilding Plan.

“The upcoming elections will mark a historical moment when peace can take hold in the country”, Hilale said.

Hilale emphasized the significance of the elections but noted that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) estimates the elections will cost nearly $42 million.

He added that there is currently a $20 million shortfall and urged partners of the Central African Republic to assist in closing the budget gap as soon as possible.

He also praised the Central African Republic for the recent sentencing of militia members who committed violent crimes against civilians and UN peacekeepers.

Morocco is one of the top contributors to the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic. In 2017 several Moroccan peacekeepers died at hands of militia members.

“I am sure that the Security Council will continue to pay full attention and provide political support to this country. The people of the Central African Republic, who have suffered so much, legitimately aspire to stability, peace, and a better life,” Hilale stated as he ended his speech.

Morocco and the Central African Republic enjoy notably strong bilateral relations.

Last month, the Central African Republic opened a consulate general in Laayoune, becoming the fifth African state to inaugurate a diplomatic mission in the southern Moroccan city.