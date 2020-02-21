Celebrities have chimed in with messages of hope and love for the 9-year-old boy and his family.

Rome – After 9-year-old Quaden Bayles’ mother posted a video online of her son crying despairingly over continuous bullying, people around the world responded with an outpouring of support under the hashtag “We Stand with Quaden.”

In the video, Quaden cries about the treatment he faces every day and says he wants to hurt himself and die. Quaden has Achondroplasia, which causes dwarfism.

Yarraka Bayles, Quaden’s mother, speaks of the family’s distress over episodes of bullying “every single fricken day.” She began the video saying “You wonder why kids are killing themselves? … This is the impact bullying has.”

In response, celebrities posted messages of support for Quaden, and various organizations offered Quaden opportunities to give him hope. Actor Hugh Jackman told the boy to “you are stronger than you know, mate.” Donald Trump’s son Eric called the video “absolutely heartbreaking.”

Quaden’s mother talked in the video of the failure of anti-bullying campaigns and the need for parents to educate their children about bullying, a call that parents across the world heeded. Many parents posted videos of their children sharing encouragement for Quaden on social media.

The Bayles family are indigenous Australians and live in Queensland. A rugby team, the Indigenous All Stars, invited Quaden to lead them onto the field for their game on Saturday.

An American comedian with the same condition as Quaden took the initiative to raise money with a Gofundme account for the family to visit Disneyland in California. Brad Williams said he had raised $130,000 in less than 24 hours, according to the BBC.

Quaden’s mother posted the video on Tuesday, and internet users have since watched it over 10 million times.

Quaden’s family posted a statement on Instagram on Thursday, February 20, thanking everyone for “the overwhelming show of love and support from so many people all around the world.”