Morocco Offers Security Assistance to Qatar for Successful 2022 World Cup

The offer is in line with the strategic and notable relations between Qatar and Morocco, the Moroccan Ministry of Interior in Morocco announced.

Rabat – Morocco’s government has offered to provide Qatar with human and logistical assistance for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ministry of Interior issued a statement to announce Morocco’s readiness to assist Qatar, saying the offer is in line with the strategic relations between the two countries.

The ministry commented on several meetings between top government and security officials in Morocco with a Qatari delegation to discuss the tournament

The delegations discussed cooperation and exchange of experience between the two countries to guarantee a secure and successful sporting event in 2022.

The ministry said that Morocco has confirmed its readiness to loan security units, including national security and royal gendarmerie, who have had experience in dealing with major international sporting events.

“Morocco continues to support the sisterly State of Qatar and has renewed its readiness to provide all human and logistical means to ensure the successful organization of the football event,” the statement concluded.

Morocco maintains strong diplomatic relations with Qatar. The strong bonds are reflected in the regular, reciprocal visits from officials of both countries.

The Gulf country holds a special respect for the North African country, particularly after Morocco maintained relations with the state during Qatar’s crisis with the Saudi coalition.

Qatar highly appreciated Morocco’s neutrality in the Gulf crisis when the Saudi coalition enforced a hard blockade.