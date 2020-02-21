Morocco Shares Experience With World’s Largest Security Organization

The main issues that Morocco will discuss concern migration, human rights, and counterterrorism.

Rabat – A Moroccan parliamentary delegation, composed of five MPs, is taking part in the 19th Winter Meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna, Austria.

The February 20 meeting saw the attendance of more than 320 MPs, along with representatives of regional and international organizations.

The Moroccan delegation is set to contribute to the discussion by presenting Morocco’s experience in the fields of migration, human rights, and counterterrorism.

The OSCE is the world’s largest security-oriented intergovernmental organization. It counts 57 members from Europe and North America, along with 11 Asian and Mediterranean partners, including Morocco.

Speaking at the opening session of the two-day event, the assembly’s president, George Tsereteli, said that the technological and economic advancements and the new levels of global connectivity lead to optimism.

However, there are multiple crises, challenges, and demands for change, he continued, highlighting how protests and political instability have become a trend in many countries across the world.

“Whether the challenges are economic, environmental, political, or security-related, we are called upon to meet the expectations of our citizens who demand more than just promises and campaign slogans,” added Tsereteli.

“We must, therefore, live up to their expectations through concrete achievements, including peaceful resolutions of the OSCE area’s conflicts, and to normalize the lives of millions of affected people,” he encouraged.

The head of the assembly invited the OSCE members to address issues such as corruption, migration, arms control, terrorism, intolerance, and climate change.

Meanwhile, the OSCE Chairperson Etjen Xhafaj said that the Parliamentary Assembly has a privileged role to play within the OSCE.

“We particularly value your support as parliamentarians, to implement our priorities, not only by building political support for the OSCE in your capitals, but also by advocating in attaining OSCE commitments by each participating state,” said the politician.

The meeting aims to discuss the OSCE’s progress in solving conflicts and implementing peacekeeping measures.

Some of the most urging issues that the organization tackles are border management, human trafficking, democratization, gender equality, and minority issues.