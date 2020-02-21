Former French Rapper Diam’s Opens Hajj Travel Agency

The former singer converted to Islam in 2008.

Rabat – Former rapper Melanie Georgiades, known as Diam’s, announced the opening of her Hégire Voyage, a Hajj (Muslim pilgrimage) travel agency.

Diams named the agency Hégire or Hijrah, referencing to the journey of Prophet Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Yathrib (Medina).

The former signer announced the project on her Instagram on Thursday.

“Today is a great day for me! @heigrevoyages opens its doors!” she said.

Diams spoke about how she is very ambitious about the project, stressing that she spent a big deal of time in Saudi Arabia, especially Medina. The city, she added, is “so dear to the hearts of believers.”

“Since my first trip to the holy places, I have had a dream (…) to open my own travel agency and offer my brothers and sisters the opportunity to come and do Umrah in the best conditions,” she said.

Diams made international headlines in 2008 after announcing her decision to convert to Islam.

In a previous interview, the former rapper said that fame and money did not make her happy.

She said she was depressed and was looking for happiness.

“I knew it was not to be rich or famous, since all these things did not make me happy. So I started looking for answers to my questions. Before Islam, I believed in one God. I was a Christian in my heart, but I didn’t know exactly what I was,” she said.

Diams said her life has changed, although the decision shocked many French fans.