African Bank Loans Morocco $204 million for Social Protection Improvement

In 2019, the African Development Bank lent Morocco a total amount of $3 billion, making the country the largest recipient of AfDB loans in Africa.

Rabat – The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has granted Morocco a loan of $204 million to finance the Social Protection Improvement Support Program (PAAPS).

“This is a loan agreement of $204 million dollars (about MAD 2 billion) spread over 4 years whose aim is to accompany an integrated support program for the improvement of social protection in Morocco,” said Minister of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform, Mohamed Benchaaboun on Friday in Rabat,

Benchaaboun said the aim is to achieve 80% social security coverage in Morocco by 2023, specifying that the program covered several components, notably the construction of hospital centers in Guelmim and Ouarzazate, as well as the upgrading of 100 hospital units in rural areas and 31 social protection facilities in three main regions (Béni Mellal-Khénifra, Guelmim-Oued Noun and Darâa-Tafilalet.)

Meanwhile, Leila Farah Mokaddem, representative of AfDB’s national office in Morocco, said the program will help strengthen medical coverage, particularly the Medical Assistance Scheme (RAMED) and medical coverage for self-employed workers, develop quality health services.

Secretary-general of the Ministry of Health, Abdelilah Boutaleb, said the Health Department is committed to achieving accelerated, equitable, and sustainable progress in order to contribute effectively to the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

AfDB is a decades-long partner to Morocco, providing it with financial support in a wide range of sectors, making it the largest recipient of loans on the African continent.

In 2019, AfDB provided funding for 35 projects in Morocco for a total investment of about $3 billion, according to a synthetic review of the bank’s results from September 2019.

The funding covered the sectors of energy (31.5%), transportation (19.8%), water and sanitation (15.5%), as well as multi-sectoral and social development operations (12.7%).

AfDB’s funding also focused on the private sector (11.2%) and agriculture (9.4%).