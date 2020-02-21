International Surfer Billy Kemper Seeks Treatment at Moroccan Hospital

The international surf star sustained an injury to his pelvis at a Moroccan slab.

Rabat – International surf star Billy Kemper injured his pelvis while surfing in Morocco this week, the 19th of February. The accident took place in the morning as the 4X Jaws Champ was looking for epic waves to climb.

A Hawaiian international champion in surfing, Kemper is the Big Wave World and Men’s Championship Tour winner in 2019. He is also known for chasing dangerous waves and scary death slabs.

Kemper went to Morocco with other professional surfers such as Luke Davis, Koa Smith and local charger Gerome Sahyoun.

The surfing champion was taken to a hospital in Casablanca after the incident. Kempler received immediate treatment for his broken pelvis.

The surf champion commented on the accident in an Instagram post.

“Overwhelmed in the amount of love and support after a pretty bad accident yesterday” he wrote.“ I wanna thank @jerome_sahyoun for everything you’ve done for me, you are my brother for life. I’ll be back stronger than ever,” wrote the surf star.

Kemper’s manager described the incident to Surfer Magazine, saying the champion was surfing a hard mutant slab before going down on a wave. The beating he received left the international surfer with trauma to his lower pelvis.

According to his manager, it is unclear whether he hit the board or the reef as Kemper can’t remember exactly what happened.

“The wave went below sea level,” Kemper told Surfer Magazine. “I couldn’t keep my nose out from all the water sucking up.”

Kemper is doing fine, according to the same source. He is waiting for medical transport to the U.S. for a final diagnosis.