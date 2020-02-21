The Hadaf Association in Rabat aims to promote the social and professional inclusion of people with disabilities in Morocco through education, socialization, and vocational training programs. 

Chef Richard Bertinet Visits Morocco's Hadaf Association for People with Special Needs
Morgan Hekking
Rabat – Chef Richard Bertinet and the British Ambassador to Morocco, Thomas Reilly, visited the Hadaf Association, a program that provides professional and social integration for people with special needs, today in Rabat. 

The award-winning French chef and baker arrived in Morocco on February 15 as part of an initiative to promote cultural exchange between the UK, his current country of residence, and Morocco.  

The Hadaf Association was formed in 1997 with the aim of promoting the social and professional inclusion of people with disabilities in Morocco through education, socialization, and training programs. 

The Hadaf Socio-Professional Center currently hosts around 100 young people with mental disabilities who benefit from vocational training services and the supervision of a multidisciplinary team that provides them with psychological, educational, artistic, and athletic resources. 

The Hadaf Socio-Professional team makes jewelry, clothing, and home decor to sustain their programming.

Chef Bertinet meets seamstresses at the Hadaf Socio-Professional Center.
Chef Bertinet observes the sewing process at the Hadaf Socio-Professional Center.
All smiles at the jewelry-making station at the Hadaf Socio-Professional Center.
A handmade necklace in the works.
Finished products.
Ambassador Reilly assisting in woodworking at the Hadaf Socio-Professional Center.

The Hadaf Association also operates a restaurant staffed by its team members.

Food prep at the Hadaf Socio-Professional Center.
The Hadaf Socio-Professional Center grows fresh vegetables to be served at their restaurant.
Chef Bertinet picking out the best herbs from the garden.

During his visit to the socio-professional center, Chef Bertinet hosted a workshop in baking. 

Chef Bertinet getting ready for his baking workshop.
Ambassador Reilly participated in the baking workshop.
Selfie time at the Hadaf Socio-Professional Center.
Until next time!

Visit: Rue Ouarfel Hay Ennahda II – Extension III, 10210 Rabat, Morocco.

Call: +212 (0) 6 67 73 47 11

Email: centrehadaf@gmail.com or associationhadaf97@gmail.com

Facebook: Association Hadaf

Instagram: association_hadaf_rabat

