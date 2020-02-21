The Hadaf Association in Rabat aims to promote the social and professional inclusion of people with disabilities in Morocco through education, socialization, and vocational training programs.

Rabat – Chef Richard Bertinet and the British Ambassador to Morocco, Thomas Reilly, visited the Hadaf Association, a program that provides professional and social integration for people with special needs, today in Rabat.

The award-winning French chef and baker arrived in Morocco on February 15 as part of an initiative to promote cultural exchange between the UK, his current country of residence, and Morocco.

The Hadaf Association was formed in 1997 with the aim of promoting the social and professional inclusion of people with disabilities in Morocco through education, socialization, and training programs.

The Hadaf Socio-Professional Center currently hosts around 100 young people with mental disabilities who benefit from vocational training services and the supervision of a multidisciplinary team that provides them with psychological, educational, artistic, and athletic resources.

The Hadaf Socio-Professional team makes jewelry, clothing, and home decor to sustain their programming.

The Hadaf Association also operates a restaurant staffed by its team members.

During his visit to the socio-professional center, Chef Bertinet hosted a workshop in baking.

Visit: Rue Ouarfel Hay Ennahda II – Extension III, 10210 Rabat, Morocco.

Call: +212 (0) 6 67 73 47 11

Email: centrehadaf@gmail.com or associationhadaf97@gmail.com

Facebook: Association Hadaf

Instagram: association_hadaf_rabat